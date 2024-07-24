Coalition compulsions in Andhra, Bihar bonanza

NEW DELHI: In a generous display of coalition politics, the first Budget of Modi 3.0 handed out hefty financial packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, ruled by its crucial allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the JD (U). It drew strong criticism from the Opposition, which called it a Budget driven by political compulsions and claimed it ignored Opposition-ruled states to appease BJP’s allies.

The stability of the NDA government is dependent on the TDP and JD(U), which have 16 and 12 members in the Lok Sabha, respectively. Both parties have been pushing for special status or financial packages for development of their states.

A special financial support of Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra for the development of its capital city was part of the Budget proposals. Walking the extra mile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said efforts will be made to fulfil the commitments made under the AP Reorganisation Act. Along with special package for the Polavaram Dam project, the minister proposed grants for backward regions of the state.

As for Bihar, Sitharaman announced new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure. She also promised funds for highways, and an additional two-lane bridge over the Ganga in Buxar. A 2,400 MW power plant was also announced, while an industrial corridor node has been promised in Gaya. “We will formulate Purvodaya for all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh

Special financial support through multilateral development agencies of Rs 15,000 crore in the current year

Efforts to be made to fulfil commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

Fully committed to financing and early completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project

Bihar

New airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure will be constructed

Requests of Bihar govt for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited

Rs 26,000 crore allocation for constructing highways in the state