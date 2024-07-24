Either jail or hell for terrorists: Union minister Rai on J-K terror attacks

NEW DELHI: Terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir will either land in jail or be sent to 'jahannum' (hell), Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while asserting that the Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism.

Replying to a question asked by Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in Rajya Sabha, Rai also informed the House that in the past few days, 28 terrorists have been killed and a few security personnel lost their lives, which is very unfortunate.

According to the minister, security forces have killed about 900 terrorists in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism. We will end terrorism. They (terrorists) will be either in jail or jahannum...I want to assure the House," Rai said.