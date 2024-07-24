Farmers protesting at Shambhu border: SC says govts have to to find solution

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to find ways and means to solve the issue of farmers protesting at Shambhu border and suggested to form a committee of independent persons who can negotiate with the farmers, who are protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border.

"The apex court observed that the governments (Punjab and Haryana) have to find a resolution to the issues," a three-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

It said that the committee which would have to be constituted later, with eminent persons who can reach out to farmers and other stakeholders in order to find out viable solution to their demands that can be fair, just and in the interests of everyone.

"You have to take some steps to reach out to the farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit. They will think you are only talking about self interests and ignoring local issues. Why don't you send a neutral umpire?", the bench said.

The Haryana government has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on July 15 by filing an appeal challenging the high court order asking it to remove the barricading at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week, farmers have been camping here since February 13.

On July 10 the Punjab and Haryana HC, ordered the Haryana government to clear the barricading at the Shambhu border. In its appeal filed before the apex court, the Haryana government has cited law and order situation for the blockade. Also it is significant to note that on July 12, while hearing a similar matter, the top had court asked the Haryana government to remove the barricades and questioned its authority to block the highway.