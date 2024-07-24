Trinamool Congress moves resolution against NEET in West Bengal Assembly

It further stated, “The NEET for undergraduate courses is based on the CBSE syllabus and not the syllabus of any state board… The majority of students aspiring for medical and AYUSH seats for undergraduate courses in West Bengal are students appearing in Uchha Madhyamik Examinations under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination.”

State Education Minister Bratya Basu remarked, “In the whole episode, only one person did not comment on the issue, and he is our Prime Minister. What we are saying on the NEET scam is just the tip of the iceberg.”

He added, “All powers were taken away from the hands of the state. As a result, the future of millions of students in the country is in question. We feel that the Joint Entrance Examination should be returned to the state as it was before 2016-17. The State Joint Entrance Board can do this with transparency. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states have already demanded this – the central government should immediately take a decision.”

Opposition BJP MLAs criticised the TMC, referencing the school jobs scam that had earlier rocked the state.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged, “We had seen more than ₹50 crore recovered from under the bed of Partha Chatterjee and his friend Arpita Mukherjee. They are now talking about another scam. They have no right to say all these things.”

He added, “The Supreme Court refused to cancel the NEET-UGC 2024, saying there is no material to prove a systemic breach. After such an observation, how can our assembly move such a motion?”

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reinstate JEE in the state.