Mamata writes to PM Modi, seeks State autonomy in medical admissions amidst NEET row

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to consider giving states the "freedom to select medical students through Joint Entrance Examination."

The letter was written amidst the NEET-NET paper leaks row that has affected thousands of students.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Banerjee said, "Allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the examinations are some serious issues that require a thorough, clean, and impartial probe."