NEET-PG: Students slam last-minute exam cancellation, say medical education is a mess

Delhi-based Dr Jyoti Gupta said she is returning from Merrut, where her examination centre was. “I reached Meerut a day before the exam and stayed in a hotel. Now, I am dejected. I don’t know when I should start my studies again. This is so frustrating.”

Dr Akash Soni, who has been working as a medical officer in Singrauli Primary Health Centre in Madhya Pradesh for the past ten months, said he took leave from work and travelled overnight by train - a total of 700 km - to reach Bhopal centre.

“Many like me are working and had to take leave from work. It is so disheartening. Since COVID-19, we have been seeing this uncertainty. It is like students pursuing medical education have become guinea pigs for the authorities to experiment on.”

“Doctors are already overburdened. By cancelling the exam three times this year, they are wasting the resources of this country. It’s a huge loss to the nation that doctors serving the nation are suffering like this,” said Dr Soni, also the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association Madhya Pradesh chairman.

Initially thinking the news of the postponement was fake, Dr Shubham Anand Jha, a Junior Resident at the Lady Hardinge Hospital in the Psychology department, said he couldn’t believe the authorities cancelled the exam at the last minute. “How can they take the students’ lives so lightly? This is so disgraceful.”

“My examination centre was in Meerut. I planned to travel with some other aspirants around 5 am. I know many aspirants who travelled 1,000 km to the exam centre. This is beyond shocking.”

After travelling all night to reach his examination centre in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, from Jaipur, a distance of over 450 km, Dr Sunreet Jakhar slept to get up fresh in the morning to take the exam.

“I was tired after the journey, so I went to sleep. When I reached the examination centre in the morning, I was shocked to see the notice of cancellation outside. I am no longer on social media to avoid distractions, so I didn’t know. It is so stressful to go back to studies and prepare again.”

Similarly, Dr Vishal Bishnoi travelled over 500 km from Jaipur, Rajasthan, to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. An intern in the paediatrics department at Jaipur National University, he travelled with his colleague Jitendra Sharma, whose centre was the same. “We had reached the hotel and later found out that the exam had been postponed. It is such a huge disappointment. We are in disbelief.”

Some aspirants said on Telegram that the PG exam paper had been leaked and could be bought for Rs. 20-25 lakh, like the NEET-UG exam.

As the news circulated, the NBE issued a notice on June 21, cautioning aspirants not to be misled by unscrupulous elements claiming to have accessed questions of the upcoming NEET-PG 2024. They said they had registered a police case.