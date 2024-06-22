Neet not neat, mired in mess

NEW DELHI: Amid nation-wide uproar over NEET-UG exam irregularities involving lives of lakhs of students and agonising parents, the spotlight is sharply on the systematic failure of our institutions to conduct public examinations.

The fallout of the massive irregularities is that aspirants, who were otherwise eligible to get admission into over 50,000 government medical colleges across the country, would find it difficult, if not impossible, now. Thanks to the inflated marks, many bright students would not be able to make the cut.

Despite the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) repeated denials that NEET-UG exam paper was not leaked, police in Bihar and Gujarat have registered cases, and arrested a number of people, including an aspirant from Samastipur, who confessed that he got the leaked NEET paper a day before the exam and memorised it.

The scale of the scam has understandably triggered a wave of condemnation not only from students, parents, educationists, medical associations, but from opposition parties too.

While over 30 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court and various high courts, the demand for re-examination, a CBI probe or an independent investigation has grown.

For angry students and parents, the only way to protest the “unfairness of the system” was to come out on the streets. Protests broke out in almost all the states. Some even came out to demonstrate outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence in Delhi.