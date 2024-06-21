NEET-UG paper leak | RJD says Government trying to save big faces as Bihar DyCM points at Tejashwi close aide

PATNA: The RJD reacted sharply to Bihar deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s allegation that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s close aide was linked to NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha termed it “fake.”

Jha told the media that the question was who booked the guest house in Bihar to facilitate the candidates and others ahead of the examination.

Taking a jibe at Sinha’s accusations against the RJD leader, Jha said they are not worried about the future of lakhs of students who took exams, but they were more concerned about making false allegations to shield the main accused.