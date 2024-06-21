NEET-UG paper leak | RJD says Government trying to save big faces as Bihar DyCM points at Tejashwi close aide

PATNA: The RJD reacted sharply to Bihar deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s allegation that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s close aide was linked to NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha termed it “fake.”
Jha told the media that the question was who booked the guest house in Bihar to facilitate the candidates and others ahead of the examination.
Taking a jibe at Sinha’s accusations against the RJD leader, Jha said they are not worried about the future of lakhs of students who took exams, but they were more concerned about making false allegations to shield the main accused.
“You are telling false stories to save the accused. I want to make it clear that the whole story is a part of the conspiracy hatched to defame a government employee because the big faces in the NEET scam have to be saved,” he said.
“It is about the future of nearly 25 lakh children. Don’t entangle it in the false story of the guest house. The truth must prevail,” Jha said.
Jha also demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy and said that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, should also be abolished.
On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav preferred to skip the media queries. Repeated efforts to contact Yadav over the phone proved futile.
“Tejashwi ji is busy in some other important work. Give your mobile number. We will connect you whenever he gets free,” said the man who picked up the call on the other side.
Sources said the leader of the Opposition was avoiding media for obvious reasons. “Everyone knows about his close contact with Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu. There is no need to elaborate it,” said an NDA functionary.
Bihar DyCM points at Tejashwi close aide
Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday stirred up a controversy by linking RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav with the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, claiming that Tejashwi’s aide booked a room at a government guest house for one of the key accused of the case.
Asking Tejashwi to clarify his position in the NEET-UG paper leak, Sinha told media that Tejashwi’s aide Pritam Kumar had allegedly booked a room for the main accused, Sikander Kumar Yadavendu, at the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) guest house in the state capital.
However, the NHAI issued a clarification on Thursday on the paper leak, saying that its authorities did not have any guest house facility in Patna, as claimed by the police.
Sinha claimed that Pritam Kumar, who served as Tejashwi’s personal secretary when he was the deputy chief minister, on May 1 and 4 contacted an employee of the Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) named Pradip Kumar to book a room for Yadavendu, a junior engineer employed by the Danapur Nagar Parishad. He is also an accused in the NEET-UG paper leak.
He alleged that Pritam used the word ‘mantri ji’ while allegedly referring to Tejashwi during his conversation with Pradip while booking the room. The RCD was held by Tejashwi in Grand Alliance government.
“Tejashwi should clarify whether Pritam is still his personal secretary. He should also clarify who Yadavendu is. When RJD chief Lalu Prasad was serving a jail term at Ranchi in Jharkhand, Yadavendu used to be at Lalu’s service. He was a junior engineer in the state irrigation department,” Sinha remarked.
Sinha also showed purported text messages sent to Pradip by Yadvendu to book the room.