Two days after triggering mini political crisis, BJP minister in MP says all is well now

BHOPAL: Two days after he triggered a mini political crisis of sorts for the Mohan Yadav-led government in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s cabinet minister for scheduled caste welfare Nagarsingh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the party has promised to take care of his concerns in future.

“I met the CM Dr Mohan Yadav, state BJP president VD Sharma and party’s state general secretary (organization) Hitanand in Bhopal on Tuesday late night. I’ve been assured that my concerns will be duly addressed in the near future. All is well now.” Chouhan told The New Indian Express over the phone on Wednesday.

Sources close to Chouhan said that former CM and current Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma have played a key role in ending the mini crisis. The two leaders took it up with the party's central leadership, after which the state party leadership was asked to amicably resolve the issue on Tuesday itself.

Chouhan, the fourth-time tribal MLA from western MP’s Alirajpur district, subsequently flew from Delhi with the state BJP chief VD Sharma to Bhopal, where a late night meeting happened with CM Mohan Yadav, state party general secretary (organization) Hitanand and state party chief VD Sharma.

Subsequently, videos and pictures of all four leaders including Chouhan went viral, apparently conveying the message that the crisis was over and all was well now.