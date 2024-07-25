Maharashtra rains: Parts of Pune city submerged, Shivajinagar records third highest 24-hour rainfall in 66 years

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said.

The Khadakwasla Dam reached full capacity following heavy rain in the region.

According to India Meteorological Department, Shivajinagar in Pune city received 114 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8. 30 am on Thursday, the third-highest in a single day in 66 years.

At 130.4 mm, the highest 24-hour July rainfall in Shivajinagar in central Pune was recorded on July 19, 1958, followed by 117.9 mm on July 27, 1967, they said.

A holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Raigad district and Pune city on Thursday in the wake of heavy rainfall, officials said.

A similar order has been issued for Wada and Vikramgad talukas in Palghar district.

Both these districts lie in the coastal region of Maharashtra.

During his tour of the district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said as a precautionary measure, Army teams have been deployed at Ekta Nagar in Sinhagad Road, while NDRF personnel are also in the area.

He also said rescue operations are underway at the site of a landslide in Lavasa in which some bungalows have been affected and three persons are feared trapped.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions.