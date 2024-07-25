Maharashtra rains: Waterlogging in Mumbai; trains, flights delayed

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.

Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing.

With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting at 8 am.