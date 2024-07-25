Mayawati urges to scrap NEET, reinstate old system; says Centre's failures made issue 'more serious'

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded the scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and reinstatement of the "old system" of medical admissions.

Several opposition parties have slammed the BJP-led central government over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET.

"The irregularities in the All-India NEET-UG Medical Examination is a serious issue and has reached Parliament and the Supreme Court. Whatever be the result, the pain and mental agony caused to lakhs of candidates and their families will always haunt them," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said on X.

"The Centre has failed to assure the people that it can conduct such an important exam properly, which has made the problem more serious. Therefore, why not end the centralised NEET UG-PG exam and reinstate the old system, as is the demand of many state governments," she said in the post in Hindi.