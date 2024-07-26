Delhi High Court asks police to reply to MP Mahua Moitra's plea to quash FIR

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city police to respond to TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her over a "derogatory" social media remark on NCW chief Rekha Sharma.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the petition and asked it to file a status report within four weeks.

The high court listed the matter for arguments on the legality and validity of the FIR, as challenged in the petition, on November 6.

The police registered an FIR against Moitra this month Under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

This was the first FIR registered under the BNS by the Delhi Police's Special Cell since it came into force on July 1.