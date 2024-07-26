Eateries won't be forced to display owner or employee names, anyone voluntarily doing so can: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order reiterated that shops and eateries in the Kanwar Yatra route, would not be forced to display owner or employee names, or their numbers, but anyone voluntarily doing so can, do it and extended its earlier order of stay on the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh govt's order of doing so.

The top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice S V N Bhatti, extended its earlier interim order of July 22, which said "Food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, staff employed." The apex court today clarified that this order should continue till we hear the matter next.

The apex court passed the order on July 22 after hearing the plea filed by an NGO, Association For Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), All India Trinamool Congress leader and Prof Apoorvanand, and Journalist Aakar Patel, as they had moved the Apex court challenging the state govts order.

"Two weeks given to file replies. One week thereafter for rejoinder... (to UP). Rejoinder to other states within three weeks of receipt. The interim order shall continue," the apex court said, in its order.