Eateries won't be forced to display owner or employee names, anyone voluntarily doing so can: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order reiterated that shops and eateries in the Kanwar Yatra route, would not be forced to display owner or employee names, or their numbers, but anyone voluntarily doing so can, do it and extended its earlier order of stay on the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh govt's order of doing so.
The top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice S V N Bhatti, extended its earlier interim order of July 22, which said "Food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, staff employed." The apex court today clarified that this order should continue till we hear the matter next.
The apex court passed the order on July 22 after hearing the plea filed by an NGO, Association For Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), All India Trinamool Congress leader and Prof Apoorvanand, and Journalist Aakar Patel, as they had moved the Apex court challenging the state govts order.
"Two weeks given to file replies. One week thereafter for rejoinder... (to UP). Rejoinder to other states within three weeks of receipt. The interim order shall continue," the apex court said, in its order.
During the course of the hearing on Friday an advocate appearing for a Kanwar yatra said that he carried water on barefoot and walk. I want access to Satwik bhojan. I want choice of food atleast. To this, the apex court told him "find that information yourself. Our order is very clear in this aspect."
The lawyer, however, kept on insisting that but shravan will be over and displaying names have no harm. The SC, however, did not pass any order into his prayer and observed, "don't test our patience."
The UP government issued orders on July 19, making it mandatory for shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names along with other details on their establishments across all pockets in the state where the Kanwar Yatra is organised.
However, after a strong reaction from various quarters, the order was reviewed on Thursday and it was left to the 'free will' of the eateries owners to display their names.
The Kanwar Yatra will commence on July 22 with the starting of the Hindu month of Shravan and conclude on August 2.