NTA declares final results of NEET-UG; 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the re-revised results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG 2024, following a directive from the Supreme Court of India.

The NEET (UG) 2024 toppers' data reveals a competitive and diverse group of high achievers from across India. The top scorers achieved a perfect 720 marks with a percentile of 99.9992714, representing both male and female candidates from regions such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala.

This year, the All-India Rank 1 was shared by 67 students. Among them, six students were awarded extra marks for time lost due to invigilator errors, while 44 students received grace marks for an incorrect physics question.

With the Supreme Court’s decision to accept only one accurate answer for each question, the 44 students who previously scored 715 out of 720 were ranked after those who scored 720 and the 70 students who received 716 marks out of 720. 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results.