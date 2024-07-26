NTA declares final results of NEET-UG; 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the re-revised results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG 2024, following a directive from the Supreme Court of India.
The NEET (UG) 2024 toppers' data reveals a competitive and diverse group of high achievers from across India. The top scorers achieved a perfect 720 marks with a percentile of 99.9992714, representing both male and female candidates from regions such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala.
This year, the All-India Rank 1 was shared by 67 students. Among them, six students were awarded extra marks for time lost due to invigilator errors, while 44 students received grace marks for an incorrect physics question.
With the Supreme Court’s decision to accept only one accurate answer for each question, the 44 students who previously scored 715 out of 720 were ranked after those who scored 720 and the 70 students who received 716 marks out of 720. 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results.
The NEET (UG) 2024 examination, initially conducted on May 5, 2024, spanned 4750 centers across 571 cities, including 14 international locations.
This massive logistical operation aimed to ensure a smooth and fair assessment process for every candidate.
However, a re-examination on June 23, 2024, was necessitated for 1563 candidates who faced time constraints during the original test date.
As the results pave the way for the next phase, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will spearhead the counseling for 15% All India Quota seats, along with seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and other specific institutions. Candidates are advised to stay informed through the official MCC website for detailed counseling schedules and procedures. For state quota and other specific seats, candidates will need to apply through their respective state counseling authorities.
The tie-breaking mechanism, a critical component in a highly competitive exam like NEET, is methodically structured. It prioritizes higher marks in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and the number of correct answers, followed by the candidate’s application number in ascending order.
Among the top 20 female toppers, Prachita from Rajasthan and Palansha Agarwal from Maharashtra stand out with their perfect scores.
These female toppers hail from different states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, highlighting the geographic diversity and academic excellence of female candidates.
On the male side, Mridul Manya Anand from Delhi and Ayush Naugraiya from Uttar Pradesh are notable for their perfect scores.
The male toppers come from a variety of states, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala, showcasing the widespread distribution of top talent.
In the category-wise analysis, the Unreserved (UR) category features candidates like Ayush Naugraiya and Prachita, who achieved the highest percentile of 99.9992714. This category includes top candidates from a broad range of states, underscoring the competitive nature of the exam across the country.
The OBC-NCL category sees high achievers like Mridul Manya Anand from Delhi and Mazin Mansoor from Bihar, both scoring a perfect 720 marks. These top candidates represent states like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, indicating strong performances from diverse backgrounds.
In the EWS category, Ayush Naugraiya from Uttar Pradesh and Devesh Joshi from Rajasthan lead the pack. This category’s top candidates come from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, reflecting the inclusivity of the NEET (UG) exam.
The SC category is led by Rajaneesh P from Tamil Nadu, who achieved a perfect score. Other top SC candidates come from Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, showing a broad representation from across India.
The ST category features Guguloth Venkata Nripesh from Telangana and Akshat Katara from Rajasthan as prominent toppers. This category includes candidates from Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, highlighting the diverse origins of top performers.
State-wise, Delhi boasts top scorers like Mridul Manya Anand and Divyansh, who achieved perfect scores. Rajasthan shines with multiple top candidates, including Prachita, Saurav, Devesh Joshi, and Iram Quazi. Maharashtra’s high achievers include Palansha Agarwal, Mane Neha Kuldeep, and Shubhan Sengupta, while Uttar Pradesh features leading candidates such as Ayush Naugraiya and Aryan Yadav. Other states like Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat also have multiple candidates in the top ranks, reflecting the widespread talent and preparation levels across India.
The NEET (UG) 2024 toppers' data showcases a highly competitive environment with top performers emerging from various regions and categories. The diversity in the top ranks highlights the inclusivity of the examination process, ensuring opportunities for candidates from different backgrounds and states. This data reflects the dedication and excellence of the candidates, setting a high standard for future aspirants.