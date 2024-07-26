Uttarakhand: Balganga floods parts of Tehri Garhwal after overnight rain; roads, bridges damaged

NEW TEHRI: Heavy overnight rain flooded the Balganga river in the Boodha Kedar area of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Friday with the river water gushing into homes, inundating fields and damaging roads and bridges.

Heavy rain lashed the Jakhana, Toli and Genwali areas around midnight, causing a flash flood in the Balganga, which inundated roadside fields and homes, District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Some shops in villages were also damaged by the floodwater, he said.

However, there were no casualties as people living in houses close to the riverbanks quickly moved to safer locations, Dikshit added.