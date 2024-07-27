'Mic turned off, stopped from speaking': Bengal CM Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday walked out of the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog—the government's public policy think tank—alleging that she had been stopped from speaking during the event.
The Trinamool Congress supremo chose to attend the meeting even after chief ministers from several Opposition-governed states chose to boycott the meeting to protest the 2024–25 Union Budget, calling it 'discriminatory' towards non-NDA-ruled state governments.
Speaking to media persons after leaving the venue, Mamata alleged that her microphone had been switched off while she was speaking. She also slammed the Union Budget for 2024–25, calling it "biassed."
"I have come out boycotting the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10–12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened, but still, I was not allowed to speak," the West Bengal CM said.
Mamata also termed the move to stop her from speaking an insult to Bengal as well as all regional parties.
"When I was speaking, my mic was stopped. I asked, Why did you stop me? Why are you discriminating? I am attending the meeting. You should be happy. Instead, you are giving more scope to your party and your government. Only I am there from the opposition, and you are stopping me from speaking...This is not only the insult to Bengal but also to all regional parties," she added.
The NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday. The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047.
Notably, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, along with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments, are boycotting the meeting.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an alliance partner in the NDA-governed Union government, also skipped the meeting.
In his place, the state was represented at the meeting by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The cause for Kumar's absence from the crucial meeting could not be known immediately.