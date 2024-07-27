'Mic turned off, stopped from speaking': Bengal CM Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday walked out of the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog—the government's public policy think tank—alleging that she had been stopped from speaking during the event.

The Trinamool Congress supremo chose to attend the meeting even after chief ministers from several Opposition-governed states chose to boycott the meeting to protest the 2024–25 Union Budget, calling it 'discriminatory' towards non-NDA-ruled state governments.

Speaking to media persons after leaving the venue, Mamata alleged that her microphone had been switched off while she was speaking. She also slammed the Union Budget for 2024–25, calling it "biassed."

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10–12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened, but still, I was not allowed to speak," the West Bengal CM said.