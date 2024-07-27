Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting; RJD alleges boycott due to budget discontent

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi, even as the main opposition party RJD alleged that he boycotted it because he "knew the reality" of how the state was not given its due in the Union Budget.

The 9th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Cultural Centre in the national capital, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Bihar’s two deputy chief ministers – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – participated in the meeting.

Nitish-led JD(U) is a key NDA ally in Bihar and at the Centre, with the party's 12 MPs being important for the stability of the Narendra Modi government.

The reason behind Nitish's absence from the crucial meeting was not known, but it is not the first time that he has not attended the NITI Aayog’s meetings.

JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said it was not unusual for Nitish to miss the NITI Aayog meetings, as Bihar was often represented by the then deputy CM.

“In addition, there are four Union ministers from Bihar who are members of the NITI Aayog, and they will be present in the meeting,” he added.