Uttarakhand: Clothes hung on mosques ahead of Kanwar yatra, later removed

Amid growing criticism of several BJP-ruled state governments' diktat to display names of the owners on eateries along the route of the Kanwar yatra, Uttarakhand government has come up with a novel idea to "prevent trouble."

On Friday, July 26, two mosques and a shrine, located in the Haridwar city of Uttarakhand were covered with large white sheets, ahead of the Kanwar yatra passing through the route.

The sheets were hung on bamboo scaffoldings in front of two mosques and a Mazar, all in the Jwalapur area.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters that it was done to "prevent trouble" and "maintain peace."

But what exactly is this trouble and how does the sight of a mosque disrupt the Kanwar yatra, nobody explained.

Instead, the minister said, "It is not such a big thing. We also cover buildings when they are under construction."

Meanwhile, the caretakers of the mosque and shrine said they were unaware of any order passed in this regard from the administration. They said this was the first time such a thing had happened.

Kanwariyas stop under the shade of trees outside mosques and Mazars to rest, said Shakeel Ahmad, one of the caretakers of the Mazar. He reiterated that this is the first time the administration has come up with such a strange move.

Congress leader and former minister Naeem Qureshi said he has never seen such a thing in his life.

"We Muslims always welcome Shiv bhakts (devotees) for the kanwar fair and arrange refreshments for them at various places. This has been an example of harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Haridwar, and there has never been a tradition of curtains," he said.

Qureshi said before the Kanwar mela started, the administration had held a meeting and members from both the Hindu and Muslim communities were made SPOs.

Congress leader and former district panchayat president Rao Afaque Ali pointed out that some Kanwariyas used to visit the mosques on the route to pay respect.