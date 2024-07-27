Will cancel Agnipath scheme 'as soon as we come to power': Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: The Agnipath scheme will be cancelled "as soon as we come to power," Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday, a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced reservation for retired Agniveers.

While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav had repeatedly promised to scrap the short-term military recruitment scheme if the INDIA bloc, of which the Samajwadi Party is a constituent, came to power.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "As soon as we come to power, the short-term 'Agniveer' military recruitment that compromises the security of the country and plays with the future of the soldiers will be cancelled within 24 hours."

"This is our demand on 'Agniveer'. The old recruitment (model) should be reinstated," he said in Hindi.