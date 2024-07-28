Delhi HC to rule on doctors' plea against Ramdev's Coronil claims on July 29

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on a plea by several doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev over his claim of 'Coronil' being a "cure" for COVID-19.

The plea forms part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved the order on the issue on May 21 after hearing the parties.

According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster."

The senior counsel appearing for the doctors had sought a direction to restrain the defendants, Ramdev and others, from making further similar statements.

Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar, as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut; and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad, had moved the high court in 2021 against Ramdev and others.

They alleged there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including 'Coronil', which claimed to be an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

On October 27, 2021, the high court had issued summons to Ramdev and others on the lawsuit, saying that it was not frivolous and a case for its institution was "definitely" made out.