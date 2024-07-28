Khadi, handloom sales rising, creating large job opportunities: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address

Mostly women are associated with this industry, so they are benefiting the most, he added.

"You must be having different types of clothes, and if you have not bought khadi clothes till now, then start buying them," Modi said.

With the start of the Paris Olympics, the prime minister said the games give our athletes a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level.

He urged people to encourage them and 'Cheer for Bharat'.

During the broadcast, he also interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematics olympiad.

"A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics as well: the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal," Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed the inclusion of the 'Moidams' in Assam in the UNESCO world heritage list and said it is a matter of immense joy for every Indian.

He also recalled unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior, Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery.