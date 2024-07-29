Pawar expresses concern over potential for Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra

THANE: Social unity is must for the development of the country, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said and expressed deep concern over the potential for Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra, though he did not specify why he thought so.

Addressing the Social Unity Conference on Sunday evening, Pawar also criticised the Centre's handling of the ethnic strife in Manipur, which has killed more than 200 persons since May last year.

"For our country to develop and strengthen its economy, social unity is essential. The current situation of tension and division is alarming.

The growing discord in the country requires unity beyond caste, religion and language. The responsibility of fostering social unity lies with the government," he asserted.

Unfortunately, the government has failed to take effective steps to address these issues, he said, adding upholding social harmony was imperative.

Manipur has seen large scale violence since May last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki tribals.

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Pawar also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the north east state so far.

There is noticeable absence of efforts from the PM to address the plight of affected people, the NCP (SP) chief claimed.