Rajasthan teacher suspended for joining rally demanding separate tribal state

JAIPUR: In a new twist to the tribal identity row that has rocked Rajasthan for the past month, the BJP government in the state has suspended Menka Damor, a tribal woman teacher, following her participation in a tribal rally in Banswara district a fortnight ago. The rally was called for the establishment of a separate Bheel/tribal state in India.

The largest organisation of Bhil Society, Adivasi Parivar, also participated in the rally. On this occasion, founder member of Adivasi Parivar Sanstha, Maneka Damor, said in the rally, “Women of the tribal community should not follow the instructions of the Pandits.”