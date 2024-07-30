Jharkhand train accident: Oppn targets Ashwini Vaishnaw, TMC says 'rail accidents' new normal under BJP govt

Following the Mumbai-Howrah derailment early on Tuesday in Jharkhand,the leaders from INDIA bloc criticized Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Central Government over train accidents that claimed several lives in the last few months.
Trinamool Congress on slammed the government over train derailment in that claimed two lives, saying citizens suffer every day because of neglect of basic safety of trains.
The party labelled train accidents as the “new normal” under the BJP-led Government at the Centre and accused the railway ministry of zero accountability. “The GOI has no answers whatsoever,” TMC leader and MP Sushmita Dev wrote on X.
Party leader Sagarika Ghose also asked how many more train accidents would it take for the Centre to wake up from its “slumber”.
In a dig at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Ghose said, "How many more train accidents will it take for the National Disaster Alliance government to wake up?" "Where is the Rail Minister? Ashwini Vaishnaw is only a part-time rail minister, busy handling BJP's election management in assembly poll-bound states, while safety of passengers is being shockingly compromised every day," she said.
"Modi only wants to flag off trains in photo ops while citizens suffer daily because of neglect of basic safety on trains.
Shameful lack of basic accountability on the part of Modi government," the TMC leader said.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called the rail accidents “disastrous” and a “series of nightmares”.
“I seriously ask: is this governance? This unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks. For how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of the Government of India?!” she said.
Jharkhand ruling JMM took a jibe at Centre. In a X post, JMM said, “The entire responsibility for this (train accident) lies with your Railway Minister and the central government. Stop the Railway Minister from making reels and request him to focus on railways.”
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the railways minister. “Yet another railway accident. But the PR machine of the Fail Minister continues,” he wrote on X.
“In June and July 2024 alone, the Fail Minister has overseen three accidents that have cumulatively cost 17 Indians their lives and left 100s injured.”