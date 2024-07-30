Jharkhand train accident: Oppn targets Ashwini Vaishnaw, TMC says 'rail accidents' new normal under BJP govt

Following the Mumbai-Howrah derailment early on Tuesday in Jharkhand,the leaders from INDIA bloc criticized Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Central Government over train accidents that claimed several lives in the last few months.

Trinamool Congress on slammed the government over train derailment in that claimed two lives, saying citizens suffer every day because of neglect of basic safety of trains.

The party labelled train accidents as the “new normal” under the BJP-led Government at the Centre and accused the railway ministry of zero accountability. “The GOI has no answers whatsoever,” TMC leader and MP Sushmita Dev wrote on X.