Airtel to give 3 days of free data and calls, extend postpaid bill deadlines following Wayanad landslides

In response to the devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district, telecom giant Bharti Airtel has announced the provision of free 1 GB data per day and unlimited calling for prepaid customers whose validity has expired. The landslides, triggered by extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, have claimed at least 190 lives and left over 200 individuals injured.

On Wednesday, Airtel announced relief measures aimed at assisting the affected communities. In addition to the free data and calls for prepaid customers, the company is extending bill payment deadlines for postpaid customers and converting its 52 retail stores in Kerala into relief collection points to support local administration efforts.

"Airtel stands in solidarity with the people affected by the landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. As a small gesture to support communities in distress, we are announcing the following measures," the company stated.

Relief Measures Announced by Airtel

Prepaid Customers

Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 1 GB of free mobile data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. This offer will be valid for 3 days.

Postpaid Customers

Bill payment dates for all postpaid customers have been extended by 30 days to ensure uninterrupted access to mobile services.

Supporting Local Administration with Relief Material

Airtel's 52 retail stores in Kerala have been transformed into relief collection points. These stores will accept relief materials from the public, which will be handed over to the local administration for distribution to the affected communities in Wayanad.

This initiative by Airtel aims to provide essential communication services to those impacted by the landslides and to facilitate the collection and distribution of relief materials.