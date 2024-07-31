Shocking that PM shared expunged portions on 'X', Congress moves privilege motion against Modi

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP MP Anurag Thakur made controversial caste remarks on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting a portion of expunged remarks on X (formerly Twitter). Congress sources said former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has submitted the privilege motion against PM Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Tuesday, while participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, former Union minister Anurag Thakur took veiled caste jibes at Rahul Gandhi leading to an uproar in Lok Sabha. During his speech on Monday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will pass the Caste census in the House.

In the notice to move the privilege motion, Channi stated, “I hereby give the notice to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister for having tweeted on 'X' a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair,”.

It further said that “On 30 July 2024, certain objectionable remarks made by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Speaker of Lok Sabha. Relevant extracts from proceedings are enclosed. It is, however, shocking to note that these expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on 'X" along with the whole speech video. In addition to this other objectionable expunged words in the speech had also been tweeted,” it said.

Citing rules, it further said, "The effect in law of an order of the Speaker expunging words, remarks or a portion of the proceedings is as if those words/remarks or that portion of the proceedings had never been spoken. Publication of the expunged words or expressions would amount to a breach of privilege."(Pp 1118). This position has been reiterated by the Supreme Court in the Searchlight case (AIR 1959, S, C.395-422).