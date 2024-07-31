Shocking that PM shared expunged portions on 'X', Congress moves privilege motion against Modi

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP MP Anurag Thakur made controversial caste remarks on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting a portion of expunged remarks on X (formerly Twitter). Congress sources said former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has submitted the privilege motion against PM Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
On Tuesday, while participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, former Union minister Anurag Thakur took veiled caste jibes at Rahul Gandhi leading to an uproar in Lok Sabha. During his speech on Monday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will pass the Caste census in the House.
In the notice to move the privilege motion, Channi stated, “I hereby give the notice to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister for having tweeted on 'X' a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair,”.
It further said that “On 30 July 2024, certain objectionable remarks made by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Speaker of Lok Sabha. Relevant extracts from proceedings are enclosed. It is, however, shocking to note that these expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on 'X" along with the whole speech video. In addition to this other objectionable expunged words in the speech had also been tweeted,” it said.
Citing rules, it further said, "The effect in law of an order of the Speaker expunging words, remarks or a portion of the proceedings is as if those words/remarks or that portion of the proceedings had never been spoken. Publication of the expunged words or expressions would amount to a breach of privilege."(Pp 1118). This position has been reiterated by the Supreme Court in the Searchlight case (AIR 1959, S, C.395-422).
“In view of the foregoing, the Prime Minister's tweeting of remarks which had been expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. I, therefore, contemplate moving a privilege motion against the Prime Minister and request you to please admit my motion and permit me to move the same. request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against the Prime Minister,” said Channi.
Gandhi accused Thakur of insulting and abusing him during the debate but asserted that he would not seek any apology from him.
"Anurag Thakur insulted me and I don't want any apology from him. Abuse or insult me as much you want, but don't forget we will pass the caste census in this Parliament for sure," he said in the House.
Terming Thakur's speech on the Budget a "highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade", the Congress said that PM Modi encouraged a "serious breach of parliamentary privilege" by sharing it on X.
Tagging Modi's post on X, Ramesh said, "This speech that the non-biological Prime Minister calls a 'must hear' is a highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade - and by sharing it, he has encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege."
This speech that the non-biological Prime Minister calls a 'must hear' is a highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade – and by sharing it, he has encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege. Thakur brought parliamentary discourse to a new low by asking a fellow MP and the leader of the opposition about his caste identity, Ramesh said.
Upon protests from the opposition benches, the Chair, Jagadambika Pal, assured MPs that the comments will be expunged, he said.
"In a departure from all parliamentary norms -- expunged comments are edited out of videos uploaded online -- Sansad TV has uploaded the unedited speech, and the non-biological Prime Minister has shared and praised it publicly," Ramesh said.
"This is a new and shameful low in the annals of India's parliamentary history. It reflects the BJP-RSS and Modi's deep-rooted casteism," said the Congress leader.