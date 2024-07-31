'So ja beta, nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega:' SC confirms order staying premature release of Arun Gawli

"So ja beta, nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega," the Supreme Court, on Wednesday observed, quoting from the Hindi blockbuster "Sholay", while confirming its earlier order staying the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Gawli, told the apex court that the other co-accused in the murder case had been given bail in the matter and the Bombay High Court was right in granting Gawli premature release.

She further elaborated that in 2015, the Maharashtra government had changed its remission policy. This court had earlier also said that the remission policy will apply when he was convicted. The 2006 remission policy of the state government will apply since he was convicted in 2009. "This policy allows remission (of Gawli) on account of age and infirmity," she pleaded to the SC.

To this, the bench told Ramakrishnan that not everybody is Arun Gawli.

Quoting from the epic blockbuster Hindi movie, "Sholay", the apex court said, "There is an iconic dialogue, if you could remember. 'So ja beta, nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega'. This could be the case here."