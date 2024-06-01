Casteist, communal and corrupt INDI Alliance failed to strike chord: PM Modi

On a day when exit polls predicted the NDA returning to power with a clear mandate in its favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of India to turning out in record numbers to give him a third term.

"I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

"At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage, the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also dismissed the INDIA bloc as an opportunistic alliance that is "casteist, communal and corrupt", which was looking to protect a few dynasties and unable to look ahead.