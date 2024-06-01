Casteist, communal and corrupt INDI Alliance failed to strike chord: PM Modi

On a day when exit polls predicted the NDA returning to power with a clear mandate in its favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of India to turning out in record numbers to give him a third term.
"I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.
"At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage, the Prime Minister tweeted.
He also dismissed the INDIA bloc as an opportunistic alliance that is "casteist, communal and corrupt", which was looking to protect a few dynasties and unable to look ahead.
"The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people," he tweeted.
The Prime Minister congratulated each and every NDA worker across the length and breadth of India too.
"I compliment them for meticulously explaining our development agenda to the people and motivating them to come out and vote. Our karyakartas are our greatest strength," Modi said.
There were words of praise for the Election Commission of India and also to the security forces who made the world's largest election exercise possible.
"I would like to commend the @ECISVEEP for their exemplary efforts in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process. Their dedication and meticulous planning have been crucial in upholding the integrity of our democracy, allowing citizens across the nation to vote with confidence and security. Our electoral process is something every believer in democratic values takes inspiration from.
"Heartfelt gratitude to our outstanding security forces for their unwavering vigilance during the entire elections. Their efforts have ensured a safe and secure environment, enabling people to take part in the polling process with ease. Their service to the nation is deeply appreciated by each one of us," he tweeted.