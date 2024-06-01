Exit polls predict a hat-trick for NDA; Andhra assembly sees split verdict from two pollsters

UP, Bengal to see better BJP showing; Kerala, TN first seats: Exit Polls

Soon after the last phase of polling ended on Saturday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had put on a brave face predicting that the INDIA bloc would win over 295 seats. But if the exit polls are to be believed those dreams are set to be shattered.

Usually, who wins Uttar Pradesh wins India. In 2019, the NDA had won 64 of the 80 seats in the state. This time, the polls predict that the NDA will boost its tally to almost 70 seats.

In West Bengal, the BJP is set to surpass the Trinamool Congress as the single largest party. While it bagged 18 seats in the state in 2019, this time it's set to take its tally past 20. On the other hand, the TMC is predicted to get fewer than 20 seats.

The BJP is expected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where it drew a blank last time. Elsewhere in the south, Karnataka is set to repose its faith in the BJP despite having voted for the Congress in the assembly polls.

The states where the NDA is predicted to get a slightly lower tally than last time include Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan. But the NDA remains the single largest alliance in all these states.

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan or Chandrababu Naidu?

Meanwhile, the People's Pulse predicted a majority for TDP-led NDA alliance in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

The alliance is set to win a comfortable majority of the 175 seats in the assembly, according to them.