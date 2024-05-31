LS polls| Phase-7 updates|40.09 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, Himachal Pradesh leads with 48.63 %; Bengal sees sporadic violence

Polling is underway across 13 constituencies in Punjab, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

(L to R) A nun from Kolkata, a voter from Patna and a 'Sadhu' from Varanasi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Photos | PTI