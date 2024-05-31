LIVE

LS polls| Phase-7 updates|40.09 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, Himachal Pradesh leads with 48.63 %; Bengal sees sporadic violence

Polling is underway across 13 constituencies in Punjab, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
(L to R) A nun from Kolkata, a voter from Patna and a 'Sadhu' from Varanasi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.
The marathon polling process has reached its climax, as polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7am today.

Polling is scheduled for 57 seats, including 13 in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, besides 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi and other prominent faces will be determined today.

Saturday's voting marks the end of the polls that began on April 19 and has already covered 486 Lok Sabha seats in 28 states and Union territories. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Meanwhile, polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha and by-elections to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will also take place simultaneously.

Himachal Pradesh leads with 48.63 % turnouttill 1 pm in  in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections

A voter turnout of 46. 80 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand

West Bengal recorded 45.07 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm.

Voter turnout stood at 40.14 per cent till 1 pm in Chandigarh.

Voter turnout for the three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand till 1 PM was recorded as 46.80 per cent.

Odisha recorded 37.64 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm.

The average polling percentage for the 13 constituencies in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election in UP is at 39.31% till 1 pm.

Average voter turnout in Punjab till 01:00 PM: 37.80%

ANI stringer severely injured in TMC-BJP clashes in West Bengal

An Asian News International (ANI) stringer covering the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal suffered a severe head injury amid clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Canning, under Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Stringer Bunty Mukherjee got severely injured when stone pelting erupted between the two parties in the area on the last day of polling.

He has been referred to Medica Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Jharkhand: BJP's Sita Soren alleges irregularities in voting, demands re-poll

BJP candidate from Jharkhand's Dumka Lok Sabha seat, Sita Soren, on Saturday alleged irregularities in the voting process and demanded re-polling in the constituency.

Sita, the sister-in-law of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, claimed that the voting process was being intentionally delayed.

"I have visited several booths in Dumka urban and found irregularities. I have informed the deputy commissioner in this regard. Inexperienced booth level officers (BLOs) have been deployed due to which electors are facing trouble," Sita said.

She alleged, "The delay is being done deliberately. I will write to Election Commission to cancel the voting here and conduct a re-poll."

Sita, a three-time JMM MLA, joined the BJP on March 20, citing "isolation" and "neglect" by the JMM since the death of her husband, Durga Soren, in 2009.

Daughters-in-law fight it out for Shibu legacy in Santhal Parganas

Sporadic incidents of violence mar voting in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in the nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, as TMC, ISF and BJP workers clashed in various parts of violence-prone Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour constituencies.

  • Although the poll panel has claimed that voting has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

  • Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC, ISF and the BJP in different pockets of the state as the parties clashed over stopping polling agents from entering booths.

  • A confrontation erupted in Bhangar within Jadavpur constituency between backers of Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), with allegations of crude bombs being hurled from both sides.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Phase-7: 26.3% turnout till 11am, Highest polling in Himachal

Overall turnout till 11am: 26.3%

  • Bihar: 24.25%

  • Chandigarh: 25.03%

  • Himachal Pradesh: 31.92%

  • Jharkhand: 29.55%

  • Odisha: 22.64%

  • Punjab: 23.91%

  • Uttar Pradesh: 28.02%

  • West Bengal: 28.10%

Nearly 30% turnout in Jharkhand till 11am

Voter turnout for three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand was recorded at 29.55% as of 9 am. Rajmahal recorded the highest turnout at 30.04%, followed by Dumka at 29.24%. Godda had the lowest turnout at 29.39%.

Punjab: SAD chief Badal, wife Harsimrat vote in home village

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, accompanied by his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, cast their votes at a polling booth in Badal village within the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The SAD has nominated Nardev Singh Bobby Mann for this seat, while the BJP has put forward Gurmit Singh Sodhi. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Sher Singh Ghubaya, and the AAP has nominated Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

The electoral fate of Harsimrat, who is vying for re-election for the fourth consecutive term from Bathinda constituency, will also be decided today.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Harsimrat said, "I appeal to all the voters that they must go out and vote. We must fight against the forces that are trying to weaken democracy and ensure that there is a strong democracy in India. Our agenda has always been the same: communal harmony, peace and progress."

TMC will perform better than 2019: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday cast his vote in the last phase and claimed that the TMC will better its tally compared to what they got in the 2019 elections.

Banerjee, who is the party's candidate for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote at Mitra Institution at Harish Mukherjee Road in Bengal.

"What I was saying before the elections, I am saying the same today: that we will perform better compared to what we had in 2019. Trinamool will better its tally compared to what we got in 2019, both in terms of seat share and vote share," Abhishek Banerjee added.

Further, the TMC leader asserted that he does not make predictions like Amit Shah but feels that in the 35 seats, where elections have been concluded in Bengal, Trinamool has already surpassed 22 seats.

Bihar: Highest polling in Patliputra, lowest in Buxar

Patliputra recorded the highest turnout at 12.39%, followed by Jehanabad (12.21), Karakat (11.75), Sasaram (11.18), Patna Sahib (10.76), Arrah (9.32), Nalanda (9.17) and Buxar (8.32) till 9 am.

Voting is also underway for the by-election to the Agiaon assembly segment in the Arrah Lok Sabha seat. A total of 8.50% turnout was recorded in the by-election till 9 am.

Punjab: Highest 9am polling in Ferozepur, lowest in Amritsar

Among the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, Ferozepur recorded a turnout of 11.61%, followed by Sangrur with 11.36% till 9am.

The voter turnout in Amritsar was 7.22%, Anandpur Sahib 9.53%, Bathinda 9.74%, Faridkot 9.83%, Fatehgarh Sahib 8.27%, Gurdaspur 8.81%, Hoshiarpur 9.66%, Jalandhar 9.34%, Khadoor Sahib 9.71%, Ludhiana 9.08% and Patiala 10.98%, as per Election Commission data.

In the lone seat of Chandigarh, voter turnout was recorded at 11.64%

Devoted son carries mom to polls in Varanasi

In the temple city's Bari Gaibi locality, Govind Chatterjee carried his elderly mother in his lap to fulfil her wish of voting in the Lok Sabha polls.

Phase-7: Over 11% voter turnout till 9 am

Overall turnout at 9 am: 11.31%

  • Bihar: 10.58%

  • Chandigarh: 11.64%

  • Himachal Pradesh: 14.35%

  • Jharkhand: 12.15%

  • Odisha: 7.69%

  • Punjab: 9.64%

  • Uttar Pradesh: 12.94%

  • West Bengal: 12.63%

Over 12% polling in Jharkhand at 9 am

Voter turnout for three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand was recorded at 12.15% as of 9 am. Rajmahal recorded the highest turnout at 12.82%, followed by Dumka at 12.31%. Godda had the lowest turnout at 11.46%.

Bengal: Local mob loots reserve EVMs, VVPATs

A local mob looted reserve EVMs and papers from a Sector Officer in the 129-Kultali Assembly Constituency, which falls under the 19-Jaynagar (SC) Parliamentary Constituency. The mob threw one Control Unit (CU), one Ballot Unit (BU), and two VVPAT machines into a pond.

CEO West Bengal said polling in all six booths in the sector continued without interruptions, despite the incident. Fresh EVMs and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer.

Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 13% turnout at 9am

As of 9 am, voter turnout for the 13 seats in the state stood at 12.94%. Mirzapur recorded the highest turnout at 14.93%, while Ghosi had the lowest at 10.32%. In Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the turnout was 12.66%.