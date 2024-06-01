Sporadic incidents of violence mar final phase of voting in Bengal

KOLKATA: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in the nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, as TMC, ISF and BJP workers clashed in various parts of violence-prone Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour constituencies.

Although the poll panel has claimed that voting has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Polling is being held in nine seats in West Bengal amid tight security arrangements – Dum Dum (10.86 per cent), Barasat (12.94 per cent), Basirhat (15.66 per cent), Jaynagar (13.13 per cent), Mathurapur (13.54 per cent), Diamond Harbour (14.16 per cent), Jadavpur (13.46 per cent), South Kolkata (10.16 per cent) and Kolkata Uttar (8.92 per cent).

Around 28.10 per cent of over 1.63 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling to the nine Lok Sabha seats, an Election Commission official said.

An Assembly bypoll is also being held in Baranagar constituency under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. About 11 per cent of polling was recorded here.

At Bhangar in Jadavpur constituency, a clash broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). The supporters of both parties also hurled crude bombs.

When the police reached the spot, protests broke out as both parties hurled allegations against each other and the police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the mob. Some crude bombs were also recovered from the area. The EC has sought an action taken report on this incident.

Angry voters of Kultuli within Joynagar constituency took drastic measures by hurling electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VV-PAT) machines into nearby waterbodies.

Their actions were fueled by feelings of electoral misconduct, reflecting their frustration over perceived voting restrictions.

"Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU, 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond," the office of CEO West Bengal posted on X.

"Sector Police was a little behind. FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer," it further said.

TMC supporters have accused the ISF of orchestrating the violence to intimidate voters.

Prompt action from local law enforcement led to lathi charges and the arrest of suspects in Polerhat area of Bhangar.