Sporadic incidents of violence mar fourth phase polling in Bengal, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh heckled

As Ghosh was on his way, TMC supporters blocked his convoy and squatted in front of his vehicle, starting a protest against him. Stones were hurled at his convoy, following which some of the cars of the security personnel tailing his convoy were damaged.

Ghosh was also heckled by the TMC activists, sources claimed.

"Police are just mute spectators. The TMC has let loose a reign of terror. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing polling to be free and fair," Ghosh told reporters.

The TMC, however, denied the charges and claimed Ghosh was "trying to vitiate the atmosphere sensing defeat."

In Durgapur area of the same constituency, clashes broke out between the TMC and the BJP, following which saffron activists staged a sit-in.

In Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, BJP workers clashed with TMC activists in Nanoor after saffron party polling agents were allegedly stopped from entering booths.

Tension prevailed in Chapra area of Krishnanagar constituency as BJP workers were allegedly beaten by TMC workers.

Amrita Roy, BJP candidate of Krishnanagar, accompanied two injured persons, Nanda Das and Sukhen Das, to Chapra police station. The TMC has denied the allegations.

The TMC, BJP, and Congress-CPI (M) alliance lodged complaints respectively related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from both parties said.

In some areas, TMC workers staged a protest following allegations that central forces were assisting BJP workers in intimidating voters at some booths of Birbhum.

A voter turnout of 51 per cent was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal till 1pm on Monday, an Election Commission official said.