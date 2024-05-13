Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured.According to a press release from the CEO's office, the TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency."TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju complained that TDP agents belonging to polling stations 188, 189 and 199 were kidnapped by YSRCP leaders while going to the polling stations," said Meena..EC rescues three kidnapped TDP polling agents in Andhra Pradesh.After casting his vote alongside the party Vice-President Omar Abdullah, the J&K National Conference President told reporters, "...It is sad that they say that there is no violence and everything is smooth but I want to say that the workers of our party have been locked up for 2 days. On one side, they are saying that elections are taking place in a free environment"."I want to ask Union Home Minister and PM Modi: Why have our workers been locked? Are they scared that they will lose? They will lose...," he added..Andhra Pradesh: 9.05%Bihar: 10.18%Jammu and Kashmir: 5.07%Jharkhand: 11.78%Madhya Pradesh: 14.97%Maharashtra: 6.45%Odisha: 9.23%Telangana: 9.51%Uttar Pradesh: 11.67%West Bengal: 15.24%.Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to cast their votes in large numbers in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls and help the INDIA bloc form government at the Centre.In a post on X, Gandhi appealed to the electorate not to be distracted and vote on issues that concern it."Today is the fourth phase of voting. After the first three phases, it has become clear that on June 4 an INDIA (bloc) government is going to be formed," he said."Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family," Gandhi said as polling was underway in 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories..A person from Jammu and Kashmir votes for the first time at 103 Amlar B polling station at Tral in Pulwama. Till 9 am, 11 have cast their votes, all of them being males. The are has a total of 711 voters out of which 361 are males and 350 are females..The electoral fate of Union minister Giriraj Singh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, and TMC’s firebrand leader Mohua Moitra, actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha (TMC)will be decided on Monday.Giriraj Singh and MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are fighting from Bihar’s Begusarai and Ujiyarpur, respectively, while MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is eyeing a hat-trick from the Uttar Pradesh constituency. Another Union minister, Arjun Munda, is looking to keep his seat from Jharkhand’s Khunti..BJP sees red as Left tries to wrest Begusarai, de-saffronise it.Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and 'Pushpa' movie fame Allu Arjun were among the early voters in Telangana as polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state got underway.AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and BJP candidate from the seat K Madhavi Latha also cast their votes..Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Monday while Chandrababu Naidu and his wife exercised their franchise in Amaravati.Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people have seen the best governance during the past five years."You have seen the governance for the past five years and the best governance is to continue for their betterment, vote for that government," he told reporters..May 13, 2024. Monday. A total of 96 constituencies across 10 states and union territories goes to the polls in the fourth phase of the 82-day long, seven-phase polling.The fate of 283 seats were sealed in the first three phases held on April 19, April 26, and May 7. The voters turnout recorded in the first three phases reads as 66.1%, 66.7%, and 61%, respectively.Phase-IV will witness simultaneous elections for the Andhra Pradesh assembly (175 seats) and the Lok Sabha (25 seats).Odisha too is all set to enter the poll arena with voting for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies to go underway in the high stake battlefield across the southern districts on Monday.In Telangana, 17 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs..Urging people to vote in large numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is everyone's duty to strengthen India's democracy.He said on X, "I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" He added in another post, "Urging the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially first time voters, to vote in record numbers in the Assembly Elections. May these polls further enhance our democratic spirit." He told Odisha voters, "Your vote is your voice' let it be heard loudly and clearly.".VisakhapatnamThree highly educated candidates, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi of YSRC, Mathukumilli Sribharat of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, and Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy of Congress are in the poll fray.KadapaAPCC chief YS Sharmila, who is also sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is making her electoral debut from the LS seat. The seat is set to witness a triangular contest among Sharimla, sitting YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy and Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy of the TDP-JSP-BJP combine. VijayawadaIt is a sibling rivalry in the politically conscious LS segment. Two-time MP Kesineni Srinivas of YSRC has crossed swords with his younger brother Kesineni Sivanath of TDP. .Andhra Pradesh: Seats that matter.The residents of over 12 border villages that are under dispute between Telangana and Maharastra will be exercising their franchise for the second time in less than a month when they cast votes in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday. These 12 disputed villages come under Adilabad Lok Sabha segment in Telangana and Chandrapur constituency of Maharashtra. As they have two votes, they get to elect two MPs.The villagers have already cast their “first” votes to elect the Chandrapur MP on April 19. They will vote for the Adilabad MP candidate of their choice on Monday..The Ahmednagar LS seat has been a BJP bastion for the past 20 years. For the first time, it has been challenged by someone who is well connected at the grassroots level. Known for his simplicity, Lanke is just a phone call away for not just party workers but the common citizen as well.Although the contest is between Sujay and Lanke, its roots lie in a decades-old feud between Sharad Pawar and the Vikhe Patil clan spanning three generations. Sujay’s grandfather Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and Sharad Pawar were locked in a tussle over controlling co-operative sugar factories in the region. In 1991, the then Congress leader Sharad Pawar denied Balasaheb the Ahmednagar ticket..Pawar vs Vikhe Patil clan joust in Ahmednagar.A day after campaigning ended, the candidates of major political parties and supporters were reportedly competing with each other to lure the voters, by offering money and freebies, in the erstwhile Medak district. Since Saturday evening, candidates have been sending huge bags filled with currency notes to villages under the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.While there are reports of candidates offering Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per vote in some areas, there is also another story doing the rounds that a candidate is distributing Rs 1 crore in each mandal under the constituency. .A private catering agency tasked with providing lunch for over 1,500 officials on election duty, who arrived to collect polling materials for 328 polling stations in Devarakonda Assembly constituency, allegedly failed to prepare an adequate amount of food, leaving many staff members without lunch. The reception centre was set up at a government junior college and polling materials were dispatched to the staff starting from 7 am. It is learnt that many officials boarded buses to their assigned routes without having lunch. .Congress banking on Muslim votes in some Lok Sabha segments in Telangana.Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana was underway with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise on Monday.After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, polling began at 7 AM and will end by 6 PM, barring a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier..Yellow alert in 17 districts as Telangana is set to vote.Polling for four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly seats in Odisha began on Monday, amid stringent security measures, officials said.Voting started at 7 am in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.Polling will continue till 6 pm with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-hit areas, where voting will conclude earlier, the officials said..Polling for eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal began at 7 am on Monday, amid tight security arrangements, an EC official said.Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman Purba (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum seats in the state are going to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections..Fate of several star candidates to be decided in fourth phase LS polls in Bengal.Voting in four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand began on Monday morning amid tight security measures, marking the first phase of elections in the eastern state, poll officials said.Voting started at 7 am in Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti and Palamu seats, and will continue till 5 pm.Of these, Singhbum, Lohardaga and Khunti are ST-reserved and Palamu is reserved for Scheduled Castes.In Maoist-affected Singhbhum, polling parties and material were air-dropped in 126 polling stations, they said..519 all-women, 14 disabled-operated booths in Jharkhand Phase IV polls.Vehicular traffic clogs Pantangi and Keesara toll plazas on highway connecting Vijayawada and Hyedrabad; acute shortage of public transport seen in Vizag bus stations..Surveillance was bolstered with the installation of CCTV cameras at the strong rooms housing Parliament and Assembly EVMs, providing real-time monitoring to poll observers. To mitigate any logistical challenges, the Collector directed RTC officials to arrange buses on designated routes and set up temporary bus stand for polling staff.Voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar to decide the fate of 55 candidates, including two Union ministers, began on Monday morning, amid tight security.Polling commenced at 7 am in Begusarai, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Munger and Darbhanga and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official said..Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm in Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Indore and Khandwa constituencies, the official said.Polling for the fourth phase is being held across 18,007 polling stations in the eight constituencies.A total of 74 candidates - 69 men and five women - are in the fray in the fourth phase..Polling began Monday morning for 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the fourth phase of general elections in the state, an official said.Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed constituencies, the official said.Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe are among the prominent candidates..Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh covering 13 parliamentary constituencies began at 7 am on Monday, with the focus on the prestigious Kannauj seat from where SP president Akhilesh Yadav is seeking re-election.Another prominent candidate in the fray in this round is Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is contesting from Kheri.Besides Kannauj and Kheri, voting will take place in Shahjahanpur (SC), Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC).A total of 130 candidates are in the poll fray in this phase..The key candidates in the fray in Phase IV include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, TMC's Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and YS Sharmila of the Congress.For the BJP, big names include Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda, Ajay Mishra Teni, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, along with party leaders Sakshi Maharaj, Dilip Ghosh, Pankaja Munde, Bandi Sanjay, Madhavi Latha, and Daggubati Purandeswari, who will feature on the ballot.SrinagarSrinagar, witnessing the first parliamentary polls since the revocation of Article 370, will see a three-cornered contest between the National Conference's Agha Ruhullah, People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para and the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party’s Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who is contesting as an NDA candidate.The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 nationwide..Phase IVAndhra Pradesh: All 25 seatsTelangana: All 17 seats Jharkhand: 4 out of 14 seatsOdisha: 4 out of 21 seatsUttar Pradesh: 13 out of 80 seatsMadhya Pradesh: 8 out of 29 seats Bihar: 5 out of 40 seatsMaharashtra: 11 out of 48 seatsWest Bengal: 8 out of 42 seatsJammu and Kashmir: 1 out of 5 seatsAndhra Pradesh: All 175 assembly seats.Andhra votes for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in single phasePhase 4 will see elections being held for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly, along with the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state.YSRCP president Jagan (Pulivendula), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race.AP Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in the Lok Sabha poll fray.The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.As many as 454 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha and 2,387 for Assembly polls, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena..Telangana: All 17 seats in fray after electrifying campaignAfter a high-decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Sunday to elect 17 Lok Sabha members from the state in a single phase.The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held tomorrow.As many as 625 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party's national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among the saffron party candidates while the Congress fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the BJP has fielded a political novice but enthusiastic K Madhavi Latha who has begun a spirited campaign.The former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao, among others, are in the poll fray from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy canvassed for their respective party candidates.Over 3.31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,356 polling stations across the state.Telangana recorded 62 percent voter turnout in the 2019 parliamentary elections. The BRS (then TRS) won nine seats, BJP four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat in the 2019 general elections..Uttar Pradesh: Akhliesh's legacy in play as 13 seats go to pollsVoting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, covering 13 parliamentary constituencies, will take place on Monday, with all eyes on the prestigious Kannauj seat from which Samajwadi Party president and former MP Akhilesh Yadav is seeking re-election.Another prominent candidate in the fray in this round is Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is contesting from Kheri.Voting will take place in Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC).A total of 130 candidates are in the poll fray in this phase.Among the 13 poll-bound constituencies, Kannauj will see a contest between the SP chief and sitting BJP MP Subrat Pathak, while in Unnao, incumbent BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj (Swami Sachidanand Hari Sakshi) is pitted against SP's Annu Tandon (a former Lok Sabha MP from Unnao).Of the 13 parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase, the BJP has reposed its faith in 11 sitting MPs by giving them tickets, while it has fielded new candidates Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur and Anand Kumar from the Bahraich-SC seat.In the INDIA bloc, the SP has fielded candidates from 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while on two seats -- Kanpur (Alok Misra) and Sitapur (Rakesh Rathor) -- candidates of the Congress are in the fray.Four BJP candidates—Union minister Teni (Kheri), Rekha Verma (Dhaurahra), Mukesh Rajput (Farrukhabad) and Devendra Singh alias Bhole (Akbarpur)—are eyeing a hat trick, while Rajesh Verma is eyeing a fifth term from Sitapur..Maharashtra: 11 seats in actionMaharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.In the fourth phase, polling will take place across 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.These Lok Sabha constituencies are Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed.In the first phase of voting for the general polls, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur were in the fray. The voter turnout in this phase stood at 63.71 percent.Buldhana, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani went to the polls in the second phase. The final polling percentage in this phase was 62.71 percent.In the third phase on May 7, voting took place across 11 constituencies - Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle. The voter turnout in this phase stood at 63.55 percent.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20..West Bengal: Fate of several star candidates to be decidedCongress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, Mahua Moitra and Yusuf Pathan, BJP's SS Ahluwalia and Dilip Ghosh will be among the candidates whose fates will be decided in the EVMs as eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls in the fourth phase on Monday.Spread over Murshidabad, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts, the problems flagged by voters in these constituencies vary from migrant labour, drinking water supply and drying up of industries, while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) notification is a bone of contention between the TMC and BJP in some places.Polling will be held in Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman Purba (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum in West Bengal in the fourth round of the Lok Sabha polls.Film star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is seeking re-election from Asansol and is pitted against the BJP's veteran leader SS Ahluwalia.In Krishnanagar, the TMC has put up its outspoken leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the 17th Lok Sabha last December, against BJP's Amrita Roy, a member of the Krishnanagar royal family.Former Bengali cine celebrity Satabdi Roy is seeking a fourth term from the Birbhum seat, which is now shorn of its maverick TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case.Congress' leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, fighting for a sixth consecutive term from Baharampur, is set to see his clout tested in the seat considered his fortress for the last three decades, with the TMC having fielded former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan and the BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha.BJP's former West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, whose controversial comments on various issues and against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee have often made headlines, is contesting from Bardhaman-Durgapur, having been shifted by the saffron party from Kharagpur, where he had won in 2019. Trinamool Congress has put up former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad from the seat, while CPI(M) has fielded Sukriti Ghosal.BJP's Jagannath Sarkar is seeking re-election from Ranaghat constituency, which has a significant Matua population. Trinamool Congress has put up former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad from the seat, while CPI(M) has fielded Sukriti Ghosal.BJP's Jagannath Sarkar is seeking re-election from Ranaghat constituency, which has a significant Matua population. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been a profound issue of debate here between the saffron party and the TMC.TMC announced the candidature of Mukut Mani Adhikari for the seat soon after he joined the party, leaving the BJP, of which he was an MLA from Ranaghat Dakshin assembly segment.Asit Kumar Mal is seeking re-election from Bolpur on a TMC ticket, having been pitted against Priya Saha of BJP and Shyamali Pradhan of the CPI (M).In Bardhaman Purba, TMC fielded psychiatrist Sharmila Sarkar against BJP's folk singer candidate Ashim Kumar Sarkar, who is the saffron party's MLA from Haringhata Assembly segment, and CPI(M)'s Nirav Kha..Jharkhand: Four reserved seats in frayThe stage is set for voting in Jharkhand's four Lok Sabha constituencies—Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu—on Monday amidst heavy security deployments in all polling booths.Of the four Lok Sabha seats, three are reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST), while Palamu is reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates.Interestingly, the number of female voters is higher than the number of male voters in three tribal seats.More than 64.37 lakh electors, including 32.07 lakh female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the four constituencies in the state, an election official said.A total of 45 candidates, including seven from Khunti, 15 from Lohardaga, nine from Palamu and 14 from Singhbhum, are in the poll fray.An interesting fight is likely in all three tribal seats as the JMM-led ruling alliance and the BJP-led opposition in Jharkhand have put all their efforts into galvanising people's support in their favour.In Singhbhum, BJP's Geeta Kora, who had won the seat on Congress ticket in 2019, has locked horns with INDIA bloc's Joba Manjhi, who is a JMM MLA from Manoharpur assembly seat.Khunti is heading for a direct fight between Union Minister and BJP nominee Arjun Munda and the INDIA bloc's Kalicharan Munda.The Lohardaga seat might see a triangular contest after JMM's Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda filed nomination as an Independent candidate against BJP's Samri Oraon and INDIA bloc's Sukhdeo Bhagat.The Palamu seat is set for a direct fight between the BJP's sitting MP Vishnu Dayal Ram and RJD's Mamta Bhuiyan as INDIA bloc candidate.