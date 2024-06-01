SC to hear on June 3 Delhi government's plea seeking more water from Haryana, HP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, June 3, the Delhi government's plea seeking direction to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments for supplying more water to the national capital keeping in view the severe water woes faced by it.

As per the cause list reflected in the apex court website, a two-judge vacation bench led by Justice P K Mishra and Justice K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter on June 3.

Water Minister of Delhi, Atishi filed the petition before the apex court contending that the filing of “this petition has been necessitated by an acute heat wave and an issuance of a red alert in the national capital, with temperatures soaring to a record-breaking high of 52.9 degrees Celsius.”

The Delhi government had made the Centre, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as parties to the case filed by it in the top court.

As per many reports, many areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, various North and South Delhi parts, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur and others face acute water shortage.

"Delhi's need for water has increased in the scorching heat. It is everyone's responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country's capital," Delhi government pointed out in its petition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month.

The government has also ordered a penalty of Rs 2,000 on wastage of water and has formed 200 teams to look out for the defaulters.

The temperatures in Delhi almost touched 50 degrees Celsius and people are unable to get any relief so far, as the South West monsoon is to hit Delhi not likely before June 20-25.