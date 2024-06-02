BJP capitalises on weakened opposition in Arunachal, welfare schemes do wonders for SKM in Sikkim

GUWAHATI: The BJP’s win at a canter in Arunachal Pradesh was a forgone conclusion but nobody, perhaps, thought Sikkim’s ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will win in such a way, hands down.
The wave in SKM’s favour was such that even the state’s longest serving Chief Minister (1994-2019) Pawan Kumar Chamling had to bite the dust.
Observers say the SKM’s various welfare schemes including ‘Sikkim Aama Yojana’, ‘Bahini’ and ‘Vatsalaya’ and the slogan ‘Garib Ka Sarkar’ played the trick for party.
Under Sikkim Aama Yojana which was introduced last year, a financial grant of Rs 20,000 is provided to eligible non-working, unwed, widowed, divorced or separated mothers within the age group of 18-59 years.
Bahini aims at providing 100 per cent access to free and safe sanitary pads to secondary and senior secondary school-going girls while Vatsalaya provides financial assistance upto Rs 3 lakh to Sikkimese couples without children, specifically catering to In Vitro Fertilization treatments.
“SKM’s slogan was it is ‘Garib Ka Sarkar’. In the last five years, they did wonderful things for all classes. They had various welfare schemes for all sections, including students and elderly women,” an observer told this newspaper requesting anonymity.
He said the Tamang government did not discriminate against people on party or religious lines and benefits of government schemes were provided to all deserving beneficiaries.
Ahead of the polls, former ace footballer Bhaichung Bhutia had merged his Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF. Some SKM leaders had also deserted the party and joined the SDF. These developments gave rise to a perception that the SKM will face a stiff challenge in the polls. The results belied that perception.
The SDF had promised to field young guns but ended up going for mostly veteran candidates. Also, people were not excited about the party as they have already tried and tested it.
The voters also rejected BJP, Congress and newly-floated Citizen Action Party.
“The Congress is virtually lost in Sikkim in the last 10-15 years. As for the BJP, its supporters are mostly non-indigenous business people. Given the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, people feared if the BJP is voted to power, it will take away Article 371F from Sikkim,” the observer said.
Article 371F grants special provisions regarding ownership and transfer of land and its resources in Sikkim.
The SKM was floated in 2013 to stop the SDF’s run in power. It contested the Assembly elections in 2014 and won 10 seats to emerge as the second largest party after the SDF. In the 2019 polls, the SKM won 17 seats and ended Chamling’s more than 24-year rule.
In Arunachal, the BJP was people’s natural choice in the absence of a formidable opposition party. Another aspect is that the people in the state have always voted for the party which is in power at the Centre.
The Congress is the state’s principal opposition party but it got so weakened that only 19 of the 34 candidates, whose names were announced, had contested.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-headed National People’s Party (NPP), which fared well, is a BJP ally. Most of its candidates were with the BJP. They joined the NPP ahead of the polls after the BJP had denied tickets to them.