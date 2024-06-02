BJP capitalises on weakened opposition in Arunachal, welfare schemes do wonders for SKM in Sikkim

GUWAHATI: The BJP’s win at a canter in Arunachal Pradesh was a forgone conclusion but nobody, perhaps, thought Sikkim’s ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will win in such a way, hands down.

The wave in SKM’s favour was such that even the state’s longest serving Chief Minister (1994-2019) Pawan Kumar Chamling had to bite the dust.

Observers say the SKM’s various welfare schemes including ‘Sikkim Aama Yojana’, ‘Bahini’ and ‘Vatsalaya’ and the slogan ‘Garib Ka Sarkar’ played the trick for party.

Under Sikkim Aama Yojana which was introduced last year, a financial grant of Rs 20,000 is provided to eligible non-working, unwed, widowed, divorced or separated mothers within the age group of 18-59 years.

Bahini aims at providing 100 per cent access to free and safe sanitary pads to secondary and senior secondary school-going girls while Vatsalaya provides financial assistance upto Rs 3 lakh to Sikkimese couples without children, specifically catering to In Vitro Fertilization treatments.