Exit polls predict 98-120 seats for NDA in Andhra Pradesh; BJD likely to form govt in Odisha

The BJP-led NDA appears to have put up an impressive show going by the Andhra Pradesh assembly exit polls.

According to Axis My India exit polls, the NDA is likely to get 98-120 seats while the YSRCP, 55-77 seats. Of the 98-120 seats, TDP is likely to get 78-96 seats, JSP 16-18 seats and BJP 4-6 seats.

According to People's Pulse, the TDP is expected to win 95-110 assembly seats, while its allies JanaSena may get 14-20 and the BJP 2-5 seats. It projected 45-60 seats for the ruling YSRCP.

At the same time, some exit polls that came out on Saturday has suggested big wins for the ruling party.

The Centre for Politics and Policy Studies projected 95-105 seats for the YSRCP and gave 75-85 seats to the TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance.

Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited predicted a second term for YSRCP with 94-104 seats. It gave the opposition alliance 71-81 assembly seats.

Atma Sakshi SAS projected 98-116 seats for YSRCP while it predicted 59-77 seats for the opposition alliance.

Simultaneous elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha were held on May 13. The results for the Andhra Pradesh assembly election will be declared on June 4, along with the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.