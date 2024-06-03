BJP confident of clean sweep, Congress sees hope in 8-10 seats as stage set for counting in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The stage is set for Tuesday’s counting of votes for the 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of the counting, both political camps – the ruling BJP and opposition Congress – expressed confidence about their prospects.

While the BJP is confident of winning all 29 seats, including Chhindwara (Kamal Nath’s citadel which was the lone seat won by the Congress in the 2019 polls), the Congress too is confident of winning 8-10 seats.

Ground reports coming from the 55 districts of the state indicate interesting contests between the BJP and Congress in eight to ten seats, among them Chhindwara, Mandla-ST, Sidhi, Satna, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind-SC, Khargone and Ratlam.

Tuesday’s counting will also decide the fate of several political biggies including two ex-CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from his old seat Vidisha, Digvijaya Singh (Congress) from his home seat Rajgarh and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla-ST) and Virendra Khatik (Tikamgarh-SC).