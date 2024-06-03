Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here that more than Rs 1,100 crore was laundered in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth Rs 292. 8 crore.

The allegations were made in a supplementary prosecution complaint, ED's equivalent to a charge sheet, filed before Special Judge Kaveri Beweja, who on Monday extended Kavitha's judicial custody till July 3.

The judge extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons -- Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.

The three accused were charge sheeted without being arrested during investigation by the ED.