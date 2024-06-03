Nation

LS elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav questions credibility of exit polls

Questioning the exit polls, he alleged that many agencies which conduct exit polls were those which used to do work of booth management for the BJP.
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.File Photo | PTI
PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned the veracity of exit polls, and claimed the agencies conducting them were only trying to create a conducive atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

At a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the INDIA bloc's victory will be victory of the country and its people.

"We and you (media) were among the people to strengthen democracy. We have seen they (BJP) did not have people (in their rallies), their tents were empty, nothing was seen in their favour," Yadav said.

Questioning the exit polls, he alleged that many agencies which conduct exit polls were those which used to do work of booth management for the BJP.

"They (exit polls agencies) are making 'mahaul' (conducive atmosphere) in the BJP's favour," he said "The elections are over. The exit polls are showing many things.

The BJP is responsible for many things. They disturbed peace and brotherhood. They conspired to end reservation. They increased crime against women. They made a record of wrong behaviour. They triggered inflation, unemployment. The poor become poorer," he added.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

