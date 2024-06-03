LS elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav questions credibility of exit polls

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned the veracity of exit polls, and claimed the agencies conducting them were only trying to create a conducive atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

At a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the INDIA bloc's victory will be victory of the country and its people.

"We and you (media) were among the people to strengthen democracy. We have seen they (BJP) did not have people (in their rallies), their tents were empty, nothing was seen in their favour," Yadav said.