Uddhav Thackeray will join Modi govt in 15 days after LS poll results, claims Ravi Rana

MAHARASHTRA: Amravati MLA Ravi Rana while speaking to reporters on Sunday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the Modi government in 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results come out on Tuesday.

"I can confidently say that 15 days after Modi ji becomes the prime minister again, Uddhav Thackeray will be seen in the Modi government, because the coming era is of Modi ji and Uddhav knows it," Ravi Rana claimed.

Ravi Rana's wife Navneet Rana, the sitting MP from Amravati, had contested in the Lok Sabha poll on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket.

In 2019, Navneet Rana won the Lok Sabha poll from the same constituency as an independent candidate.