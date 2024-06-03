Uddhav Thackeray will join Modi govt in 15 days after LS poll results, claims Ravi Rana
MAHARASHTRA: Amravati MLA Ravi Rana while speaking to reporters on Sunday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the Modi government in 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results come out on Tuesday.
"I can confidently say that 15 days after Modi ji becomes the prime minister again, Uddhav Thackeray will be seen in the Modi government, because the coming era is of Modi ji and Uddhav knows it," Ravi Rana claimed.
Ravi Rana's wife Navneet Rana, the sitting MP from Amravati, had contested in the Lok Sabha poll on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket.
In 2019, Navneet Rana won the Lok Sabha poll from the same constituency as an independent candidate.
The legislator expressed confidence that his wife Navneet Rana will win the Amravati Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than two lakh votes. Navneet will become MP again as all sections of the society have voted for her in large numbers, he added.
In Amravati, Navneet Rana was pitted against Congress MLA Balwant Wankhede and Dinesh Bub of the Prahar Janshakti Party.
The Rana couple had taken on the MVA government over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in April 2022 when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister.
He further said that leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) should keep blood pressure medicines and doctors with them as many of them will fall sick on June 4.