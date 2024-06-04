In major upset, BJP bigwig Smriti Irani set to lose in Amethi

LUCKNOW: In one of the biggest upsets for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, party bigwig and Union minister Smriti Irani, a permanent fixture in the BJP's scheme of things across the last two governments, seems set to lose from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency as she is trailing by over 70,000 votes after the latest round of counting.

Smriti had emerged as the giant killer in 2019 when she had defeated the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who had held the seat for 15 years, by a margin of 55,000 votes in Amethi.

This time, she faced a tough challenge from Congress candidate KL Sharma who has been the manager of the Gandhis both in Rae Bareli and Amethi for the last four decades. He also has a better ground connect -- with party workers and the people.