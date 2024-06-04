In major upset, BJP bigwig Smriti Irani set to lose in Amethi

LUCKNOW: In one of the biggest upsets for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, party bigwig and Union minister Smriti Irani, a permanent fixture in the BJP's scheme of things across the last two governments, seems set to lose from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency as she is trailing by over 70,000 votes after the latest round of counting.
Smriti had emerged as the giant killer in 2019 when she had defeated the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who had held the seat for 15 years, by a margin of 55,000 votes in Amethi.
This time, she faced a tough challenge from Congress candidate KL Sharma who has been the manager of the Gandhis both in Rae Bareli and Amethi for the last four decades. He also has a better ground connect -- with party workers and the people.
The Amethi seat comprises five assembly segments, including Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi. Voting for the seat was held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 20. This time, Rahul Gandhi left Amethi to Sharma, and chose to take up his mother Sonia Gandhi's mantle in Rae Bareli, where he is leading by over one lakh votes.
Giving her endorsement to the party choice, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while campaigning for Sharma in Amethi, had said, "He (Sharma) has been associated with Amethi for the last 40 years. He was associated with my father (Rajiv Gandhi) here. He also worked with my mother (Sonia Gandhi) and my elder brother Rahul Gandhi. He has dedicated his entire life to Amethi".
Smriti Irani failed to cut much ice with the voters in Amethi despite having built a residence there and getting registered as a voter from the constituency.
In Rae Bareli, the BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh has conceded defeat apologising to the voters.