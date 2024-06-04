Upset in Daman and Diu as independent candidate defeats BJP after 15 years

AHMEDABAD: In a surprising turn of events, BJP heavyweight Lalu Patel was defeated by independent candidate Umesh Patel in the Daman and Diu Lok Sabha seat. Umesh Patel, who won by a margin of 6,225 votes, gained popularity among voters through his public criticism of Praful Patel, the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, during the campaign. His victory signals a shift in the region's political landscape, challenging the longstanding dominance of major parties.

The victory of independent candidate Umesh Patel is significant, given Daman and Diu's proximity to Gujarat. Daman is near Valsad and Navsari, while Diu is close to Bhavnagar and Amreli, making the political shift in Daman & Diu particularly impactful for the neighboring regions in Gujarat.

According to sources, there was significant resentment among BJP leaders regarding the selection of candidates. Additionally, some leaders were dissatisfied with the behavior of Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel, and it is reported that their complaints reached the high command. Despite these issues, the BJP chose to repeat the candidate, resulting in their loss. This sentiment is echoed by locals.

However, despite intense competition, and many candidates with similar names, independent candidate Umesh Patel managed to secure a substantial lead.