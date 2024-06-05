Biden, Sunak, Macron, Putin among host of world leaders to congratulate PM Modi on third term

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among a host of world leaders who congratulated PM Modi on his third term.

“Congratulations PM Modi and NDA on their victory and nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” said President Biden.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak called up PM Modi and spoke with him. “The UK and India share the closest of friendships and together that friendship will continue to thrive,” said Sunak.

"India has just concluded the world’s largest elections. Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Putin too called PM Modi to wish him on his success and also sent a congratulatory letter.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on various issues that bind us," said Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi thanked her for the wishes, saying India is committed to deepen its strategic partnership with Italy which is underpinned by shared values and interests.

After his swearing-in, PM Modi is likely to embark on his first international trip to Italy to attend the G7 Summit for which he has been invited by PM Meloni. The Summit is slated to be between June 13th to 15th in Borgo Egnazia in Apulia.

In the wishes extended by China, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said, "Congratulations to PM Modi, BJP and the NDA on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy and stable China-India relationship."