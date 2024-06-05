PM Modi gets written support from NDA allies, to be sworn in for third term on June 8

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be sworn in for his third consecutive term on June 8 after 21 allies gave him their written support in a meeting on Wednesday. A new cabinet initially comprising 10-15 ministers, including from the BJP's allies, will take oath later that evening.

The alliance also passed a resolution to underscore the government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

"We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader," it added.

Sources close to the ruling BJP said that a significant reshuffle in the cabinet with potential adjustments to key ministries would also be effected on the day of searing in as the Modi government doesn't want to waste any time in working on its 100-day agenda.

Some party insiders further hinted at a strategic distribution of ministries, with the possibility of rural development and health portfolios being allocated to potential allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the Janata Dal United (JDU). Meanwhile, crucial departments including home, finance and railways are likely to continue with the BJP.