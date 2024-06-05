All eyes on kingmakers Naidu and Nitish as NDA, INDIA bloc leaders set for hectic parleys

As several top leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition INDIA bloc landed in the national capital ahead of the crucial meetings in the evening, political circles are abuzz with various permutations and combinations of the new coalition government, which will take shape soon.
All eyes are on two potential kingmakers, the TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, who will play a key role in the formation of the new government. Though the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, the BJP with 240, failed to touch the majority mark and will have to rely on its allies to form a government. The NDA can comfortably sail through with the support of the TDP and JD(U), which bagged 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively.
While both Naidu and Nitish have already reached Delhi for the NDA meeting which had begun at 4 pm and ended a little over an hour later, Congress sources said they are in touch with both erstwhile allies to explore possibilities.
Hectic parleys are expected among key leaders of the INDIA bloc including NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, DMK chief M K Stalin, JMM leader Kalpana Soren and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav. An opposition leader told The New Indian Express that they are not hurrying into any action and a decision will be taken after wider discussions with all partners of the alliance.
The Congress has already promised special category status to Andhra Pradesh, said a leader.
After the election results, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party in its 2024 election manifesto pledged to declare special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by former PM Manmohan Singh.
Both Naidu and the JDU have dismissed any possibility of switching sides and asserted that they will be part of the NDA alliance. However, visuals of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar sitting near each other on a flight to Delhi have sparked speculation about the JDU chief’s next move.
When asked about it, Yadav said, “I have just landed here in Delhi, and one needs to have patience for these things. Just wait and watch what happens." However, RJD leader Manoj Jha underscored the camaraderie between the parties.
"Why are these visuals surprising to anyone? The RJD and JD(U)) have worked together as well as separately. The visuals just represent the respect Tejashwi Yadav has for Nitish Kumar," said Jha.
However, speaking to reporters in the capital, Pawar dismissed reports that he had spoken to Naidu and Kumar for support.
"We have not talked to anyone. I got a call from Mallikarjun Kharge asking me to meet today evening at 6 pm. We will decide about the strategy. I have an opinion that we should think about the next step after seeing the number. We have a number, we can't overlook it. We will have to focus on that. I have read in the newspaper that Nitish Kumar will remain with NDA. I will not talk to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. We can further inform you after the meeting. It is wrong to discuss the PM candidate now. People were angered against Narendra Modi in Maharashtra," he said.
Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that any decision will be taken after the meeting.
“I am going to participate in the (INDIA) meeting. A government is formed by numbers. The truth is that the people have voted against negative politics. People have voted for the country's brotherhood, democracy and Constitution," he said.