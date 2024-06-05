All eyes on kingmakers Naidu and Nitish as NDA, INDIA bloc leaders set for hectic parleys

Both Naidu and the JDU have dismissed any possibility of switching sides and asserted that they will be part of the NDA alliance. However, visuals of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar sitting near each other on a flight to Delhi have sparked speculation about the JDU chief’s next move.

When asked about it, Yadav said, “I have just landed here in Delhi, and one needs to have patience for these things. Just wait and watch what happens." However, RJD leader Manoj Jha underscored the camaraderie between the parties.

"Why are these visuals surprising to anyone? The RJD and JD(U)) have worked together as well as separately. The visuals just represent the respect Tejashwi Yadav has for Nitish Kumar," said Jha.

However, speaking to reporters in the capital, Pawar dismissed reports that he had spoken to Naidu and Kumar for support.

"We have not talked to anyone. I got a call from Mallikarjun Kharge asking me to meet today evening at 6 pm. We will decide about the strategy. I have an opinion that we should think about the next step after seeing the number. We have a number, we can't overlook it. We will have to focus on that. I have read in the newspaper that Nitish Kumar will remain with NDA. I will not talk to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. We can further inform you after the meeting. It is wrong to discuss the PM candidate now. People were angered against Narendra Modi in Maharashtra," he said.