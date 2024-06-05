Lok Sabha polls 2024: Final tally of seats won by all parties and big winners

Within the INDIA bloc, the Congress led with 99 wins out of the 328 seats contested in 2024, an improvement from the 52 seats it won out of 421 contested in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged as the third-largest party and the second-biggest performer within INDIA bloc, securing 37 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, a significant increase from five in 2019.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party also became the largest party in Uttar Pradesh, reducing the BJP's seat count to 33 from 62 in 2019. BJP allies RLD and Apna Dal (S) won two and one seats, respectively, taking the NDA's total in Uttar Pradesh to 36.

In West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won 29 out of 42 seats, outperforming the BJP and the Congress-left coalition within the INDIA bloc.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led INDIA alliance swept all 39 seats, with Congress also winning the Puducherry UT seat, bringing their total to 40.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) won 30 of the 48 seats. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena secured 9, Sharad Pawar's NCP 8, and Congress 13 seats. The BJP was reduced to 9 seats, while breakaway factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) managed just seven and one seat, respectively.