From BJP's B-teams, they have become 'has-been teams': Congress' dig at BJD, YSRCP

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Over the past ten years, the BJD was the B-team of the BJP in Parliament. It supported Mr. Modi on every issue."
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJD and YSRCP after they suffered crushing defeats in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, saying that from the BJP's "B-teams" they have become the "has-been" teams.

The BJP on Tuesday stormed to power in Odisha by dethroning the BJD which has been in power for the last 24 years. The BJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh at the hands of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the assembly polls. The YSRCP secured just four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Election results shocking: Jagan Mohan Reddy

"Over the past ten years, YSRCP was another B-team of the BJP, which supported Mr. Modi on every issue. From B-teams, they have become the has-been teams," Ramesh said.

This is what happens to regional parties who place their trust in "the Hum Do", who have suffered a humiliating moral and political defeat yesterday, Ramesh said in a post on X.

How BJP outsmarted BJD and conquered the state of Odisha
