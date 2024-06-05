Government must respect people's verdict, release Engineer Rashid: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Wednesday the Centre should respect the verdict of the people and release jailed politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, following his win in the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineer Rashid, who is in prison in a terror financing case, emerged a giant slayer in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat by a margin of over two lakh votes.

In a post on 'X', Mufti said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Mian Altaf, Aga Ruhullah, Engineer Rashid & Haneefa Jan for winning the parliament elections. Government of India must respect verdict of the people & release Engineer Rashid."