Here's the final tally of LS seats won by parties

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The last result to be announced was that of the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.

The Lok Sabha has 543 members.

However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.